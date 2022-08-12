First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

