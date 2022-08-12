First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on September 16th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Merchants has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.
Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Merchants by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,244,000 after buying an additional 72,607 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter worth about $2,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 46.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
