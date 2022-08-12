First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers acquired 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

