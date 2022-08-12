First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Guggenheim currently has $135.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.39.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

