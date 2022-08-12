First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

