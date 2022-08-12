First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 966,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $18,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,097. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

