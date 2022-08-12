First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 193.3% in July

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 193.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 68.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FID traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Featured Stories

