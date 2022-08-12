First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is NewSquare Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $25,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,747. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

