First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

FWRG stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 255.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

