Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $179,238.54

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $179,238.54 and $27.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flixxo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

