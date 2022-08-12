Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.