Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

