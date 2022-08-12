Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Fluor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Fluor
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
