Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.
Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.