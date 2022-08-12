Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

