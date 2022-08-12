Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

FOCS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,557. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after buying an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,859,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

