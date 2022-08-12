Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.
FOCS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,557. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
