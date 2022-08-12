Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,473,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

