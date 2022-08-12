ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,770. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

