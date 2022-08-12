Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.16.
Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
