Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Fortive worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,475,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $67.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

