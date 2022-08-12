Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,834 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,925. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

