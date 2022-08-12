Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE FCAX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 4,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

