Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Update

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,937. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.