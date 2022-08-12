Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FCPT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

