FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Issues Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.61. 16,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. FOX has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FOX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 945,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in FOX by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in FOX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FOX by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 86,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

