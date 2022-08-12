Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. 334,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,282,379. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

