Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,328 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 4.2 %

Generac stock traded up $11.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.49. 45,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,221. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.