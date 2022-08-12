Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 267.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 952.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 55,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $57.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

