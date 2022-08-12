Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 152,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 67,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,775. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.53.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

