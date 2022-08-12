Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $594,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 177,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock remained flat at $27.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 60,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.