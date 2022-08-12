Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $653,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 194.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 20.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jabil by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

JBL stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. 21,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

