Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $569,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $188.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.