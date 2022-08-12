Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $584,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 61,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

