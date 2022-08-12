Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. InMode accounts for 0.6% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after buying an additional 635,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,361. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

