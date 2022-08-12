Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 2,358 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. WEX comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in WEX were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in WEX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WEX by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $762,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,620. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.73.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

