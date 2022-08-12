Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $927,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

