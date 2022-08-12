Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $109,566,000. Kora Management LP grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,580,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

STNE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 294,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

