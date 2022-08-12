Fractal Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $500,670.28 and $43,748.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

