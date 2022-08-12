Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at DA Davidson

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Franchise Group Price Performance

FRG opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Franchise Group by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 707,663 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 224.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after buying an additional 346,000 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,507,000 after acquiring an additional 195,510 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

