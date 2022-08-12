Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 297,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,524. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

