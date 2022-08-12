Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRG. DA Davidson cut their price target on Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 297,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Institutional Trading of Franchise Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.