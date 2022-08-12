Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 334.9% in July

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a growth of 334.9% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Freight Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FRGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,450. Freight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62.

About Freight Technologies



Freight Technologies, Inc operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions.

