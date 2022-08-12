Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Up 334.9% in July

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a growth of 334.9% from the July 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Freight Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ FRGT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 18,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,450. Freight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62.
About Freight Technologies
