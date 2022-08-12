Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.01 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

FRSH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 100,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,923 shares of company stock worth $3,633,213 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $9,408,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 463,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 425,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

