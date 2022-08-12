Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Friendz (FDZ) traded 61.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $494,766.15 and approximately $11.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 95.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Buying and Selling Friendz

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

