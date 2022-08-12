FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.61. Approximately 23,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 88,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 651,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 607,004 shares during the period.

