FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $445,200.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,997,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,685,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

FTC Solar Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 1,148,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 520,620 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

