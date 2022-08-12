Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys 3,115 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.58%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

