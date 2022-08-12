Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $733,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle International Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.