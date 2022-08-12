Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Has $974,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

