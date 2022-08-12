Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $394,000 in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DQ opened at $70.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.