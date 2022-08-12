Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Invests $937,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $114.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $192.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

