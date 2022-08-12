Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $538,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,933.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES opened at $91.52 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

